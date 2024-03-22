DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $202.52 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. DEI has a total market capitalization of $202.52 million and approximately $94.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00129164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.