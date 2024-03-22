Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63. 269,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 567,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 91,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

