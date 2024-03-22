David Kanen Buys 73,733 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, David Kanen purchased 191,585 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $718,443.75.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of STKS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $32,712,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.