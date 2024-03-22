Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DARE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 11,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $40,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.