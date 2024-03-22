DA Davidson Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $751.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

