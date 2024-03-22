Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 674,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,570. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.