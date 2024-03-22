Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

