Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,844,351 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

