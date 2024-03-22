Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.46. The company had a trading volume of 200,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $437.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

