Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.09. 3,067,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

