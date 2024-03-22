Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,192 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 704,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after buying an additional 197,863 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,484. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.