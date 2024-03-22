Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

