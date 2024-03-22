Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BITO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 12,725,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,273,145. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

