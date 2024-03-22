Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.