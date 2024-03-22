Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $72.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,213,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,890. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

