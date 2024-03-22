Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 331,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

