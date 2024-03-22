Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,740 shares of company stock valued at $26,065,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

CB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

