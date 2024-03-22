Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.