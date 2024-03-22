Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.