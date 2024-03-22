Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,534,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,571,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

