Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.69. 2,309,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,269. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

