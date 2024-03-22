Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 926,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.