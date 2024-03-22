Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,005,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,729. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

