Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. The stock has a market cap of $734.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.