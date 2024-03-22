Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.