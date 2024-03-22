Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.94. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

