Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 205,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 2,002,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.