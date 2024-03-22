CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CVV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

