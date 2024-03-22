CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

