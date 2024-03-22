Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 3,602,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,985. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

