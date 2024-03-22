Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.