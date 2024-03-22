Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 3.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 120,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 445,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $856.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,863 shares of company stock worth $1,058,487. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

