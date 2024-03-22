Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 3,217 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

