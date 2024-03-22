Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $60,871.05 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

