Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

