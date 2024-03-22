CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.69. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

