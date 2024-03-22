Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

