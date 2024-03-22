CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 2.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.68. Approximately 279,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,008,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

