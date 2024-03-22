CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

CRH Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,512. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.