CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Shares of CRH opened at $85.77 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.