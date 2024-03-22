Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $755,414.66 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares in the company, valued at $20,445,324.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.