Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. 467,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,420. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

