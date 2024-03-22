CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $97.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

