Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of VTMX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 30,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,144. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 159.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

