Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.81 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

