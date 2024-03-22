Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

