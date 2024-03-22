Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.27 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

