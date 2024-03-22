Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Westlake comprises 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

