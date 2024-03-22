Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,977 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:KMB opened at $124.81 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What are earnings reports?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.