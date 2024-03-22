Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

